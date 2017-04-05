Beware! It’s the call from a mounte-bank

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Johnson (name changed), a native of Chembumukku, Kochi, had little premonition of the awaiting disaster when the number 9643034264 flashed on his mobile screen. The female voice told him the call was from SBI’s card division and the bank wanted to replace his existing debit card - expiring in July. Soon, he received an SMS alert: ‘Dear customer your card 4xxxx7999 will be dispatched on Monday via Blue Dart Courier and your courier id is:x2334062n. Thank you, Regards: State Bank.’ Another call purportedly from the SBI card wing intimated Johnson about the need to transfer 35,000 reward points from his current card to the new one.

The caller said a one-time password (OTP) would be texted to his mobile and it has to be shared with the bank. Johnson followed the instructions diligently. Result: He lost `49,999 from his account within minutes. Beware! The menace of online fraud is back. Ernakulam Cyber Cell SI Y T Pramodkumar said eight such complaints have been reported in Kochi city alone till Tuesday.

“The fraudsters are operating from states like Jharkhand, UP and Bihar. They use money to buy goods online or bulk mobile phone recharging. We can block such online transactions if people contact us immediately,” he said.

He said fraudsters have begun to target several SBT customers after the bank’s merger with the SBI. “This fraud is rampant in the state for the past one year. The banks will not return the money because the customer has shared the OTP with another person,” said cyber forensic expert Vinod Bhattathiripad.

He said the investigators could trace the culprits tracking their mobile phone numbers. But Bhattathiripad said it is a tough job because these conmen use fake address proof to procure SIM cards. He said the carelessness of customers too play a part in the fraud. “Usually, banks will never ask their customers to share card number or OTP. They need to remain vigilant,” said a bank officer.