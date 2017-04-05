Home Cities Kochi

Beware! It’s the call from a mounte-bank

Fraudsters have begun to target several SBT card customers after the bank’s merger with the SBI.

Published: 05th April 2017 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2017 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud calls. Card Theft, Identity theft

Fraud calls

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Johnson (name changed), a native of Chembumukku, Kochi, had little premonition of the awaiting disaster when the number 9643034264 flashed on his mobile screen. The female voice told him the call was from SBI’s card division and the bank wanted to replace his existing debit card - expiring in July. Soon, he received an SMS alert: ‘Dear customer your card 4xxxx7999 will be dispatched on Monday via Blue Dart Courier and your courier id is:x2334062n. Thank you, Regards: State Bank.’ Another call purportedly from the SBI card wing intimated Johnson about the need to transfer 35,000 reward points from his current card to the new one.

The caller said a one-time password (OTP) would be texted to his mobile and it has to be shared with the bank. Johnson followed the instructions diligently. Result: He lost `49,999 from his account within minutes. Beware! The menace of online fraud is back. Ernakulam Cyber Cell SI Y T Pramodkumar said eight such complaints have been reported in Kochi city alone till Tuesday.

“The fraudsters are operating from states like Jharkhand, UP and Bihar. They use money to buy goods online or bulk mobile phone recharging. We can block such online transactions if people contact us immediately,” he said.

He said fraudsters have begun to target several SBT customers after the bank’s merger with the SBI. “This fraud is rampant in the state for the past one year. The banks will not return the money because the customer has shared the OTP with another person,” said cyber forensic expert Vinod Bhattathiripad.

He said the investigators could trace the culprits tracking their mobile phone numbers. But Bhattathiripad said it is a tough job because these conmen use fake address proof to procure SIM cards. He said the carelessness of customers too play a part in the fraud. “Usually, banks will never ask their customers to share card number or OTP. They need to remain vigilant,” said a bank officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp