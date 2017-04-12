An organic Vishu with Horticorp

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Horticorp has decided to procure locally grown vegetables and fruits directly from farmers in the state as part of the Vishu festival.

Locally grown vegetable like ladies finger, brinjal, cowpea, bitter gourd, ash gourd, pumpkin, snake guard, cucumber, chilli, spinach, ginger, taro, and ivy gourd, and fruits such as nendran, palayan thodan, njali poovan, robasta, and pineapple, and curry leaves will be procured directly from the farmers as part of Vishukani fair being organised by the Horticorp.

Those who are interested to sell their produce should contact the Horticorp district office, Kakkanad, in Ernakulam. More details are available on 0484-2427730.