Breaking the taboo

Kshama Raja, a Tripunithura-based kathakali artist, has given a new meaning to kathakali by attempting
Kalakeyavadham with an all woman-troupe

KOCHI: Clad in dark full-sleeved jackets paired with white-coloured protuberant skirts and ornaments which include tiny bells tied around the ankles, the Kathakali artist is a familiar to the Malayali. Breaking the taboo and the stereotype surrouding the art, ‘Mathali’ which was till now performed only by male artists have been taken up by an all-women’s troupe led by Kshama Raja, a Tripunithura-based kathakali artist.

Kshama Raja, artist

‘Kalakeyavadham’,one of the toughest stories,  was attempted recently by Kshama and her team. The story begins with Indra, king of the Devas, assigning his charioteer Mathali to travel to the earth and fetch his son, the mighty warrior Arjunan. “At a time when kathakali has lost its charm, I wish to revive the art form through the younger generation of ladies,” said Kshama.

After attempting ‘Narakasura vadham’ in 2011, her next challenge was to take up ‘Bali Vijayan’ where a famous senior artist ‘Kottakal Devadas’ adorned the character of Ravana.” Kshama said, “ After performing Urvashi in Februrary, we had the confidence  to take up our next challenge, which was to perform Kalakeyavadham, which was not attempted by anyone,” she said.

Most of the artists are professionals while some are also are pursuing their studies at various universities. Kshama Raja is an automobile consultant while Radhadevi is a professor at Thrissur Engineering college.  Aruni is a student who is preparing for M.Tech, while Midila Jayan is a first year B.tech electrical engineering student. Adrija Varma is a Class X11 student.

After performing Urvashi, the women-troupe started receiving a lot of support from their  male counterparts. “Even the professional male artists supported us and has also changed the way people perceive us,” she said. The audience included kathakali artists Vinu Vasudevan.
The talented women team did not start performing after getting trained by some professional Kathakali artists. Kshama said,” We see the performances of professional artists, observe their performances keenly and then attempt it.

Every time a different artist is used in our peformances, we take three hours to get together and discuss.”
Although being criticised for performing the ‘Mathali’ vesham which is usually done by males, Kshamam has not stepped back from taking up these challenging roles and is also pepped up to take up the next challenege, to perform ‘Subhadra haranam’, the toughest and the last form of Kathakali next year.

