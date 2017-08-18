Tattwa annual day celebrated in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tattwa Centre of Learning, which focuses on alternative learning, celebrated its first annual day on Wednesday. Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, the chief guest of the programme, said the need of the hour was a stress-free education for children. “Success of a student should not be merely measured by academic excellence but should also look into his non-academic skills which would bring him to the limelight,” she said. According to her, schools like Tattwa served a significant purpose today.

Tattwa was launched a year ago under the leadership of educationists like Maya Mohan (former principal of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala), Dr Shailaja Menon (managing directors), Kamakshi Balakrishna, Sheeba Joseph and Rema Jayaram (directors) with the aim of purposeful education celebrating the potential of each individual child.Maya Mohan read out the annual report, which was followed by a cultural programme by the students of Tattwa.