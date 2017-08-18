Home Cities Kochi

Tattwa annual day celebrated in Kochi

Tattwa Centre of Learning, which focuses on alternative learning, celebrated its first annual day on Wednesday.

Published: 18th August 2017 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2017 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tattwa managing director Maya Mohan, Mayor Soumini Jain, Tattwa director Kamakshi Balakrishna and Maya Jagan during the first anniversary celebration of Tattwa Centre of Learning

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tattwa Centre of Learning, which focuses on alternative learning, celebrated its first annual day on Wednesday. Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, the chief guest of the programme, said the need of the hour was a stress-free education for children. “Success of a student should not be merely measured by academic excellence but should also look into his non-academic skills which would bring him to the limelight,” she said. According to her, schools like Tattwa served a significant purpose today.

Tattwa was launched a year ago under the leadership of educationists like Maya Mohan (former principal of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala), Dr Shailaja Menon (managing directors), Kamakshi Balakrishna, Sheeba Joseph and Rema Jayaram (directors) with the aim of purposeful education celebrating the potential of each individual child.Maya Mohan read out the annual report, which was followed by a cultural programme by the students of Tattwa. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tattwa Centre of Learning Tattwa annual day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp