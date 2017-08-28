Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Port Trust to set up second solar power plant

Aimed at reducing intake of power from the KSEB by 15-20  per cent, the Cochin Port Trust (CPT) proposes to set up a second solar power plant with 100 kw capacity.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aimed at reducing intake of power from the KSEB by 15-20  per cent, the Cochin Port Trust (CPT) proposes to set up a second solar power plant with 100 KW capacity.

The first one with 150 KW capacity was commissioned in March 2017. The CPT authorities said they had plans to set up more solar plants next financial year.

The first plant was installed at an approximate cost of  Rs 1 crore. The second plant, which will be built at a cost of Rs 85 lakh, is coming up at the pump house at  Willingdon Island.

“At present, the Port Trust buys 36 million units of energy per year from the KSEB  at Rs 6.25 per unit for its requirement  and for other establishments functioning in Willingdon Island. The Port Trust uses only six million units per year from the total power procured.

As per the directive of the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission, the Port Trust has to generate four to five per cent of the total energy it buys from the KSEB. Out of this, 10 per cent should be solar energy. By  using solar energy, the CPT can considerably reduce its power procurement from the KSEB,’’ CPT authorities said.

Installation of solar plants is a part of the  policy of ‘Green Port’ promoted by the Union Government.

