Seminar on ‘Aardram’ scheme tomorrow at Ernakulam Town Hall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A district-level seminar on the implementation of ‘Aardram’, a state government initiative to restructure and revamp the public health system, will be held at the Ernakulam Town Hall at 10 am on Sunday.Health Minister K K Shylaja will inaugurate the seminar. K V Thomas MP, Hibi Eden MLA, district panchayat president Asha Sanil and District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla will participate. As part of the ‘Aardram’ scheme, 15 primary health centres in the district will be upgraded to family health centres.

The scheme aims to make medical colleges and general hospitals patient-friendly and improve the treatment facilities in these hospitals.The minister will also inaugurate the renovated building of the District Early Intervention Centre and mobile intervention unit at the Ernakulam General Hospital at 9 am on Sunday. The Early Intervention Centre helps identify disabilities among children and assures free and quality treatment facility.