By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Palarivattom Police on Monday arrested two people involved in the sale of fake Indian Super League (ISL) tickets.

According to the police, Shafir from Kuttamassery, Aluva, and Rashid from Kanjirappally, Kottayam, were held for selling fake tickets before the ISL match at JNI Stadium on Sunday. The police promised stringent action against those involved in the printing and sale of fake tickets.