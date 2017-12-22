KOCHI: We all love playing games and when we are in a team, the game becomes more competitive. For Aaditya Patil, a Mumbai-based gamer, encountering enemies online is not something new. He says, “When I was eight, my uncle used to bring me demo discs from popular magazines at that time called Chip and Digit. These demo discs used to contain a plethora of free software and most importantly games.” He was always amazed at the mere concept of immersing himself into different games every month and in this way, his interest in gaming developed over the years.

Life took a different turn when, after completing his IB Diploma from Good Shepherd International School, Ooty, he joined joined City College of New York. “Everything was so new and the people were so different. I thought that I had made a wrong decision at first, but I found a common thread with the students there…gaming,” he smiles.

He plays all kinds of games but claims to be a pro in fighting games like Super Smash Bros. Melee, Street fighter series and King of Fighter series. “I love fighting games because once both the players have overcome the execution barrier, it just becomes a battle of minds in which both the players engage in reading the opponent’s moves and counteract the same,” adds the 26-year-old.

Aaditya says that competitive gaming has quickly evolved into a mature industry called esports. “It has tallied $892.8 million in revenues in 2016 with over 213.8 million spectators watching the competitive gaming tournaments and matches. A market researcher SuperData estimates that the industry will surpass the $ 1 billion mark by 2018 and reach the audience of 303 million by 2019. These are not petty figures at all,” he avers.

About his gaming idol, he says , “Danil Ishutin, a professional Dota 2 player from Ukraine is my favourite as he is known for his never-ending display of skill and wits as he always outsmarts the opponent in the mid lane. No matter how bad the odds are stacked against this man, he will still prevail.” Two of his favourite games are Super Smash Bros. Melee and Dota 2.

Apart from gaming, he is a book lover and loves reading up on news related to gadgets and technology. Apart from acing games, Aaditya is also the production head of gaming events and he says, “I love the fact that, in gaming, we can get the satisfaction of victory through skill and nothing else.”