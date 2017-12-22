KOCHI: Two days ahead of Christmas, shops, theatres, offices and malls are all adorned with Christmas decor. Carols can be heard from speakers and students are rejoicing in the college grounds, with Christmas caps. Sales in the shops have picked up with people going out for last-minute shopping. Supermarkets and malls are flooded with people. However, it is the crowds near the roadside sellers of crib models and crib sets that leaves one mesmerised.

The wood panelled crib models are available throughout the city.One who has purchased one is Jasmine Roy. “I want my children to have a wonderful Christmas with trees, cribs and all the joys we associate with Christmas,” she says. “So, I wanted the crib to be as natural as possible.” Miniature Santa Claus dresses can be seen at kids shops and are evidently in vogue. Children accompanied by parents could be seen having fun trying on these sets along with a bearded mask, completing their ensemble.

Like online shopping platforms, shops have also come up with their own Christmas offers. Cake and wine sales have skyrocketed and the bakers offer discounts on most products. Students and NGOs have formed carol groups and visited government offices and shops with one of them wearing a Santa Claus, filling the people with Christmas cheer and collecting small donations for their endeavours. Various organisations, including hospitals, schools and private firms saw huge celebrations.“We feel that people are all in need of cheer and we are spreading it,” said Dr Praveen G Pai, Magics, NGO. Movie goers can also relish Christmas with five releases: Masterpiece, Aadu 2, Vimanam, Mayanadi and Aana Alaralodalaral.