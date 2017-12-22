KOCHI: While I was watching Star Wars: The Last Jedi for a second time, I imagined a whole array of games that the series could make. Perhaps a TellTale game (like they did for Game of Thrones) with opportunity to explore the story of the war more, and the lives of the side characters. Perhaps there would be an expansion story where we play as a random merchant in Jakku who suddenly discovers the Force and uses it to get rich. I dreamt of shooting moving enemy targets from the Millenium Falcon, and riding Fathiers in the roads of rich planets.

Battlefront 2 is the obvious winner of all Star Wars games accounting for the new trilogy. Barring the ridiculous lootcrate-based upgrade system, the game lets you take in the beauty of the galaxy with its visuals. It takes you through memorable locations, has some satisfying blaster shoot-and-run fights, lightsabre combats and lets you fly starfighters.

But Battlefront 2 is expensive, and sometimes we just want a nice cozy game on the smartphone. Of this, Star Wars offers a disappointing collection. The problem is that some fans are happy with condensed versions of videogames and turn-based RPG fights with just halfway decent graphics. Look at Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes —where the characters of the series are reduced to a holographic point-and-click card game. Force Arena is better in this regard — five minutes into the game, playing as Luke Skywalker and lightsabre-ing Darth Vader into temporary destruction is satisfying.

They use the same music as in the earlier movies, and it feels very much like commandeering the entire rebel army and upping the power.But then, Disney who now owns everything goes ahead and releases a ‘cute’ game — Porg Invasion. I play as BB8, and shoot out retractor claws to stop those intentionally-cute Porgs from wrecking the insides of the Millenium Falcon. There’s also an exasperated Chewbacca who tries to pilot ship while groaning frequently. This game turns out to be an unlikely favourite.