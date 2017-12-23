KOCHI: With 2017 entering its final few days, the doctors and employees of Aster Medcity here are busy counting their calories. The third week of December is when the winners of Aster Medcity’s ‘Treat Your Body Well’ initiative will be announced. The unique HR initiative was started at the hospital early last year and is currently into its second edition. The programme aims to ensure good health to all those concerned, besides spreading the message of good health.

“Just like the saying ‘charity begins at home’, we believe good health should also begin with the people working in the hospital! We initiated the programme to promote the concept of working towards good health as part of one’s lifestyle to achieve long-term goals. To bring in a competitive fun element, we have set a target for getting rid of excess fat,” said Dr Harish Pillai, CEO, Aster Medcity.

The ‘Treat Your Body Well’ initiative will consider all those who have reduced 20 per cent of their excess fat for the final to be held this month. The HR initiative has the Clinical Nutrition and Sports Medicine Departments at Aster Medcity as custodians who will assess and track the progress of the participants based on their BMI, waist-hip ratio and fat percentage.

The initiative includes fun activities and promote motivation to participate and continue working towards fitness and health. It also promotes engagement with the doctors and other staff and a sense of belonging to the Aster family.