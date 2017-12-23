KOCHI: The inaugural edition of the International Festival of Books and Authors conceived by the state government as an annual event will be held here from March 1- 11, 2018. This was finalised at a meeting at the BTH Hotel here chaired by Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday.

The meeting also witnessed the formation of the festival’s reception committee. Works Minister G Sudhakaran inaugurated the meeting and K V Thomas MP unveiled the corporate identity of the fair while litterateur M K Sanu launched the facebook page. Medical oncologist Dr V P Gangadharan handed over the first contribution to the One Book for One Child Project which is to be executed on the sidelines of the festival.

The government has entrusted charge of the festival to the Sahitya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham (SPCS) for the conduct of the Festival. The meeting was also attended by Vaisakhan, Kerala Sahithya Akademi president; C N Mohanan, GCDA chairman; litterateur K L Mohanavarma and filmmaker Shaji N Karun, Creative Consultant of the Fair among others. Ezhachery Ramachandran, SPCS president welcomed the gathering while Joby John presented the details of the Fair.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be the chairman of the Organising Committee and the Cooperation Minister will be the working chairman. Noted writer M T Vasudevan Nair will be the director of the fair and S Ramesan will be the general convener. The Book Fair will be held at the Marine Drive Grounds while the Festival of Books and Authors, to be attended by over 100 litterateurs, including several from across the world, will be held at Bolgatty Palace from March 6-10.