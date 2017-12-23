KOCHI: The state government is likely to approach the Centre for filing a review petition following the Supreme Court verdict which enables hotels and restaurants to charge more than MRP on mineral water bottles.

The Legal Metrology Department (LMD) is closely examining the SC verdict to provide recommendations to the Centre in filing the review petition.As per the information available from the office of the Controller of LMD, a senior officer has been tasked with studying the verdict and preparing a report which can be forwarded to the Centre for filing the petition.

“The decision on filing the review petition has to be taken by the Centre. As a consumer-based state, Kerala can certainly recommend the Centre for filing a review petition. The SC verdict will affect consumers in Kerala as hotels will start charging above MRP on mineral water,” said an officer.

Another officer said the LMD had filed an appeal at the Kerala High Court Division Bench in 2013, challenging the Single Bench’s verdict which permitted hotel to overcharge on bottled drinks. The Division Bench quashed the single bench verdict and said no packaged products should be sold above its MRP.

“We cited, before the Division Bench, Section 18(2) of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rule which says no retailer or anyone, including the manufacturer, packer, importer and wholesale dealer, shall sell any commodity in packed form at a price exceeding the retail sale price. We had also substantiated Section 2(b)(c) of the rule before the Kerala High Court based on which the current SC verdict was given. We can provide clarification to the Centre on the sections in the act and rules so the review petition can be filed,” an officer said.

The department is apprehensive of traders and food outlets misusing the SC verdict leading to overcharging on all kinds of packaged goods. Similarly, dual pricing - different MRP on same products – will come to an end next month following the amendments made in the act by the Centre last year.

However, with the SC verdict, the abolishing of dual pricing will become ineffective as far as sale of mineral water is concerned.