KOCHI: Paintings and sculptures have always been able to convey a message. The art exhibition at the Madhavan Nair Foundation at Kerala History Museum in Edappally have explored various themes-be it the harmful effects of nature caused due to advancement of technology or the effects of environmental metamorphosis and mutation on the flora and fauna.

The exhibition has 50 works of 37 artists from different parts of the state. Out of the 37 artists, seven are women. Two sculptures have also been displayed. Acrylic, oil and even process print are the mediums used by these artists. “Often it is seen that the artists from interior regions in the state do not get the opportunity to display their works. I wanted to conduct the exhibition and include all the artists from different places so that they also get the space,” said O Sunder, the curator.

The paintings displayed at Kerala Museum, Edappally | Nikhil Baiju

Narayanan Mohanan’s installation that is made out of 18”x12” ceramic tiles over laminated with halftone digital reproduction of images from the internet; printed on clear film, and supported by concrete building blocks. In 1917, Marcel Duchamp installed a porcelain urinal upside down as a work of art and titled it ‘fountain.’ 100 years later, Kochi Corporation replicates Duchamp’s satirical art as the Corporation flushes out all the toilet projects that were on the anvil and peches on the city on the pillars of KochiMetro and the other is Hochimin P H’s work which equals it.

Each painting is a unique work of art. Kannur-based artist Varghese Kalathil’s painting is from his ‘Moving destination series’ which consists of 30 paintings. The work is related to nature and portrays how greenary is lost and nothing is left but a barren piece of land. The artist has brought out the yearning to bring back vegetation. Akhil Mohan, recipient of national award for painting last year, has portrayed a charcoal painting in this exhibition. Themes such as women issues, relation between humans and nature have also been explored.

Paintings of artists like Biji Bhasker, Varghese Kalathil, Sajith Puthukkalavattam, AjithKumar G, Yamini Mohan, Lathadevi, Ameen Khaleel, Anju Acharya, Aneesh V, Anil TK, Ashil Antony, Babitha Rajiv, Basanth Peringode, Danny Nandan, G Rajendran, Jagesh Edakkad, Jeevan Lal, Johns Mathew, Mohan Chalad, Mukthar Udarampoyil, Nimmy Melvin, Onyx Paulose, Pradeep Puthoor, Robert Lopez, Shibu Chand, Sreelal KS, Sreeja Pallam, Sreekanth Nettoor, Sunilal TR, Suresh Koothuparambu, UdayaKumar TR and Vipin Nair have also been exhibited at Kerala History Museum.