KOCHI: The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and the office of the Commissioner of Customs, Kochi, jointly organised an interactive session involving the Chief Commissioner of Customs, Kochi, and exporters on IGST Refunds and e-Sealing under Self-sealing Procedures in Kochi.

The interaction was aimed at updating the exporters on the refunds and scenarios and e-Sealing under self-sealing procedures which began from December 15.Chief Commissioner of Customs and Central Excise, Kochi, P N Rao inaugurated the session. Rao said the department was taking maximum efforts to provide IGST refunds to the exporters on time.