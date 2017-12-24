KOCHI: The government is committed to providing infrastructure facilities for attracting investment, said Industries and Youth Welfare Minister A C Moideen here on Saturday. “While certain sections of the society have been marginalised in the country, progressive thinking ensured development of all sections of the society in Kerala. “As the job opportunities in foreign countries are shrinking we should initiate steps to create more job opportunities in the state. We should transform Kerala into an investment-friendly state,” the minister said while distributing the education awards instituted by P M Foundation.

The government is striving to bring timely changes in education and health sectors which helped Kerala to be a pioneering state in human development index. It was the reformation movement and progressive ideology that facilitated the progress of the state in the education front, the minister said.

The minister presented the Prof K A Jaleel Academic Excellence Award instituted by P M Foundation. Koothuparamba Govt Higher Secondary School won the first prize carrying a cash reward of `3 lakh, for implementing Haritha Vidayalayam. Palakkad Bhimanad Govt U P School won the second prize which included a cash award of `2 lakh.

Kasargod Pilicode Krishnan Nair Memorial Govt Higher Secondary School won the third prize worth `1 lakh. The minister also distributed the academic awards for students and the best teachers.K V Thomas MP, P M Foundation founder P Mohammadali, chairman A P M Mohammad Hanish, former Tamil Nadu Governor Justice Fathima Beevi, Kerala Health University Vice Chancellor Dr M K C Nair, Sheena Shukur, Maldives University Chancellor Mohammed Shahim Ali Syed, Ashraf Kadakkal and others spoke.