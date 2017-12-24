KOCHI: The people in Malayattoor always hold a mega carnival during the festival days of Christmas and New Year. Manapattuchera the largest pond at Malayattoor is illuminated with over 10,017 stars during this carnival. In addition to the stars decorated around the lake, the entire lake is illuminated with serial lights and a huge star in the middle of the lake.

“The carnival is a tourist promotion programme which lasts for seven days starting from Christmas. There are several cultural programmes starting from 6 pm. Many celebrities and political leaders are expected to attend the events every day. The religious importance of the place which is the visit of the Apostle St Thomas also added splendour to this event”, said MLA Roji M John, Angamaly, the present chairman of the event. Malayattoor, Manappaattuchira, spread in 110 acres, is one of the largest human-made freshwater lake in the Asian continent. The natural landscape and the electric decorations will add more beauty of this Nakshathra Thadaakam. Along with the Nakshathra Thadaakam, we offer seven days carnival for merrymaking and with different programmes based on art, literature and culture.

“Each one in Malayattor is a star and all the stars are to be united to lighten the entire village and convert it into a place of attraction, which will result in the development of the area. In connection with Nakshathra Thadaakam, a temporary amusement park will be arranged for merrymaking and the visitors of all age and gender will be able to enjoy their evening”, said general convenor, Samson.