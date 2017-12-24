KOCHI:Merry-making is at its peak and people are zealously spreading the message of love and hope. Lighted Christmas trees, stars, cribs have marked this spellbinding season and in this commotion, would you be surprised if you find a Christmas card in your letterbox?

Surprisingly there are people who treasure the custom of sending Christmas cards, despite the majority who call it ‘too old fashioned’. A beautifully hand-written Christmas card promises a magical smile on the receiver’s face. “Its incomparable personal touch” was the sole reason given by these bizarre individuals and they spiked the frivolousness of the social media messages. The printed words by an unknown person is devoid of true feeling.

Christmas cards are translated as warm hugs sent from miles across. “My aunt from England sends handwritten Christmas cards” said Suzanne George, a medical student. The time taken to compose the card is evidence that somebody has given great thought to prove their love for the person. Social media greetings can never be a substitute for a card, they say.To receive a card bearing a dear one’s words and thoughts give a warmth and appreciation that no email, or text, can ever replicate. “I make my daughter write cards for her uncles and aunts during Christmas, as I believe it gives them a special feeling”, remarked Martina Avarachan, assistant english prof of Rajagiri College.

Mariam Carishma William, a college student finds sending and making handwritten Christmas cards to her younger cousins the most pleasurable part of Christmas. “The real joy of Christmas is to send cards and gifts to friends and family. I am sure they will be overjoyed to receive a card for themselves unlike the social media greetings”.

“We receive greetings from families and friends every year and the postal is the most affectionate,” says Hima, an Info park employee.The joy of recognising your loved ones scribbling with sketches and your favorite stickers is the most favorite part says Mary Merlin, a freelancer.This tradition of the past needs a recall, to spread true feelings which could build strong bonds and renew friendships and relationships. The bulk social media messages fade the true colors of greetings meant for the purpose of spreading love and hope.