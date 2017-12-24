KOCHI: A 28-year-old Assamese migrant woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Perumbavoor on Saturday morning. According to the police, Ilima Khatun was found dead in a rented room at Chengara, Kunnathunadu, where she was staying with her husband. The body of the woman was found with a towel wrapped around her neck. Though the police suspect the woman was strangled to death, they are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The room is in a building where several families, mostly migrant workers, are residing. On Saturday morning, the neighbours checked the room, which was locked from outside, after smell emanated from it and found the body which had started to decompose. The woman’s husband Bijanul Haq has been missing for the past two days, said the police, who have launched a search for him as the woman is suspected to be murdered.

“Other than the injuries caused while strangulation, there are no other major injury marks on the body of the deceased. The death might have occurred at least two days ago,” the police said. The police have informed the family of the deceased in Assam about the incident. The body will be handed over to the relatives after conducting post-mortem examination. An FIR of unnatural death under Section 174 CrPC has been registered. Further sections will be incorporated after the preliminary investigation.