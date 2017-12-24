KOCHI: While granting green signal for the construction of the LPG terminal at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) plant at Puthuvype, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed to carry out the recommendation of the Department of Ocean Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology. It also said during the construction, the shoreline configuration shall be monitored by the authorities, including the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA).

The report reveals the coastal stretch of the land of IOC, which lies to the north of Cochin Port, has been experiencing adverse effects of sea intrusion over the past several years. The experts had, therefore, advised that protective measures are necessary for shore stabilisation. If proper shore protection works are not carried out, the sea will intrude into the land slowly. The average intrusion rate is about 2 metres to 5 metres per annum. This rate might enhance or stabilise depending on the construction and dredging activities near the harbour mouth, the report suggested.

The petitioners have a case that due to the project, the fishermen will lose access to the sea for fishing. However, IOC pointed out sufficient access is provided on the north side of the project site to enter the sea. Considering this, it can only be held that applicants are not entitled to challenge the project on that ground also.

