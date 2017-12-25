KOCHI: Whenever Christmas bells start ringing, the demand for homemade wine goes through the roof. As the non-alcoholic brew has become an inevitable part of festivities, winemakers are working overtime to meet demand. Beena Tojy from Vaduthala, whose wine is popular among friends, has been following the family tradition for years. “I have been making homemade wine for many years now and people who know me place orders before Christmas. I get more than 50 orders in a season,” she says.Preparations begin in October and Tojy starts getting orders by the first week of December.

“Word of mouth is a huge factor that makes our wine popular. Many customers enquire about special flavours in addition to what we offer,” says a winemaker based in Banerji Road. According to the winemaker, who has been indulging in the hobby for eight years, blackberry is the most favourite flavour, followed by pineapple and raisin.

Nancy Joseph, a housewife from Vyttila, says wines that have a sour taste are as popular as the sweet varieties. “Being a non-alcoholic drink, it is very popular,” she says.Homemade wine is preferred by families as women and children will be able to enjoy the non-alcoholic variety. In Joseph’s case, ginger and red wine were the preferred flavours along with blackberry and apple. “The presence of wine is an essential part of Christmas festivities and no celebration would be complete without it,” she says.

Although there are restrictions on brewing wine, it remains a popular hobby among housewives who cater to the needs of family and friends. For others, it is family tradition that they religiously follow during Christmas.