KOCHI: A Christmas and New Year celebration in Vypeen, among locals, is the gift for senior citizens of the area this festive season. The ‘age-friendly’ initiative of Magics NGO in association with IMA and the locals is arranging a special celebration for senior citizens part of the initiative.

“This time we are looking forward to an intermingling of the young and old generations. Students from Rajagiri College and Sacred Hearts College will be part of the event. They will be the volunteers of the event. Representatives from Magics will also be present. We are also planning on lighting sky lamps,” said Praveen G, Magics.

There will be health support from Lakeshore Hospital and the team will be ready for all contingencies. “We have a responsible team. Together we hope to make this celebration a success,” he said.