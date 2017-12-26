KOCHI: The primary dream of every human being is to build a dream home, but the rising prices of products is a hindrance. But there is a cost-effective way. By using interlocking cement bricks.

“The main advantage of these bricks is its strength. The prominent builders in Kerala are not promoting it much as many clients are not aware of these bricks and are fearful to construct a home without cement,” said Ajith K Unni, Engineer of the Palakkad-based Archies Constructions.

“These bricks have more finishing than mud bricks. As usual, the society will not accept when something is new. Likewise, the interlocking bricks have not yet got the huge popularity it deserves. Many still fear to try something different,” said K V Muraleedharan, contractor of Building Designers, Malappuram.

Since the walls of the house can be built within a week, the use of interlocking bricks is time-efficient. Also, its introduction can be a boon since there is an unavailability of sand for making bricks.

Interlocking bricks are made of cement and fly ash along with rock dust slurry or metal chips. A brick measuring 10” in length, 8” in width and 5” in height costs Rs 32 per piece. However, there are a few drawbacks. Interlocking bricks are not suitable for the construction of large multi-storeyed buildings, as it is safe only till three floors. “It is not eco-friendly as compared to interlocking mud bricks and room temperature will be higher,” said Joseph P.S, Contractor of Star Constructions, Palakkad.However, since the use of cement and sand are less in interlocking bricks, the savings will be about 30 to 35 percent of the total cost.