KOCHI: A look at recent headlines in India and around the world shows how air pollution is increasing around the world. “Red air pollution alert expands across Northern Taiwan” said a headline on 29th November. “ Closer home, the national capital has been reeling from air pollution causing closure of schools and colleges. Even other cities and towns are getting affected with news showing “Air pollution on rise in Nizamabad city” and “Ukhrul town (in Manipur) chokes under high air pollution”!

Even healthy people can be affected by polluted air causing respiratory irritation or breathing difficulties during exercise or outdoor activities. Individuals who are more susceptible to health problems from air pollution include individuals with heart disease, coronary artery disease or congestive heart failure; individuals with lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); pregnant women; outdoor workers; older adults and the elderly; children under age 14 and athletes who exercise vigorously outdoors.

Air pollution has both acute and chronic effects on human health, affecting a number of different systems and organs. In addition, short- and long-term exposures have also been linked with premature mortality and reduced life expectancy. High levels of air pollution can have immediate health problems in the short term. Air pollution can exacerbate asthma and chronic bronchitis similar to any viral or bacterial infection. These include aggravation of existing cardiovascular and respiratory illness, stress on heart and lungs, which must work harder to supply the body with adequate oxygen and damage to the cells in the respiratory system.

According to the World Health Organization, six major air pollutants include particle pollution, ground-level ozone, and hazardous gases and chemicals like carbon monoxide, sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and lead. Different pollutants like particulate matter, ground level ozone, hazardous chemicals affect the body differently.

Particulate Matter is made of soot, smoke, metals, nitrates, sulfates, dust, water and tire rubber. It can be directly emitted, as in smoke from a fire as the stubble burning on farms has caused it in the National Capital Region, or it can form in the atmosphere from reactions of gases such as nitrogen oxides. Small particles or fine particulate matter, known as PM 2.5, pose the greatest problems because they bypass the body’s natural defenses and can get deep into the lungs and potentially the bloodstream. Exposure to particulate pollution can lead to irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, coughing or difficulty breathing with asthma attacks and acute bronchitis.

In the long term, exposure to particulate matter may lead to chronic health issues like decreased lung function, aggravated asthma, chronic respiratory disease in children, chronic bronchitis or chronic obstructive lung disease, irregular heartbeat, non-fatal heart attacks, premature death in people with heart or lung disease, including death from lung cancer.

Ground-level ozone which is formed by reaction of volatile organic compounds and oxides of nitrogen from cars, trucks, etc. with the sun’s ultraviolet rays, can cause constriction of the airways and other health problems including wheezing, chest pain, dry throat, headache or nausea, serious respiratory disease like emphysema, bronchitis and asthma and lung damage. It can lead to reduced resistance to infections, an increased sense of fatigue and weakened athletic performance.Air pollution is a major problem of recent decades, which has a serious toxicological impact on human health and the environment. While tackling air pollution is crucial, it is also important to treat and manage the ill-effects on health by taking timely medical care.

The author is the lead Consultant Pulmonogist,Aster MedCity

(The views expressed by the author are his own.)