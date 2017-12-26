KOCHI: K C Sreenivasan is proving age is just a number after he, at the age of 67, won three gold medals for India at this year’s Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship that was held at Alappuzha recently. An acclaimed bodybuilder, Sreenivasan had switched to powerlifting seven years ago.“As I fell under the ‘short men’ category, I wasn’t considered for any major honours in bodybuilding. That is why at the age of 60, I decided to try my hand at powerlifting. I was already very good at bench presses and had the strength which gave me the extra confidence,” said Sreenivasan.

“So, after a few months’ of practice, I appeared at the national powerlifting championship and finished fourth. It was a good start,” said Sreenivasan who has won 16 medals, including seven gold, at the Nationals over the course of the last seven years. He won gold in all three events -- bench press, squat and deadlift -- in the Asian championship held at Alappuzha from December 4 to 9 and also became the champion in the age category 60-70 -- a feat which has enabled him to gun for a medal at the World Championships to be held in a few months’ time.

K C Sreenivasan  Melton Antony

“It was a proud moment to represent the country and win the medals,” said Sreenivasan for whom the victory was even sweeter after missing out on last year’s Asian championship held in Hong Kong due to lack of money to get there. “I had to spend around Rs 20,000 out of my pocket to participate in the Alappuzha event as well. The lack of a sponsor is a huge problem and I am not sure if I will be able to participate in the World Championship which is going to be held somewhere in Europe,” Sreenivasan said.

Sreenivasan started bodybuilding at the age of 20 and has spent countless hours in the gymnasium to look after his body. “I do not take steroids or protein supplements. I also do not eat egg or meat for the sake of building muscles. I follow a normal diet and put in the extra effort at the gym,” he said. He is confident he can fight for a medal at the World Championship. “If I can replicate my performance from the continental event, I might stand a chance to win a medal. But getting there will be the most difficult challenge,” said Sreenivasan who is frantically looking for a sponsor.