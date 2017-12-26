KOCHI: The saying ‘as you sow so you reap’ is coming true for the people of Kochi. The city-zens might not have thought much when they threw waste into the backwaters without any compunction. However, when these waste began affecting their boat rides, the citizens slowly began to realize what happens when one messes with the nature. Many people who depend upon the water transport to reach their destinations have come forward complaining of how the engines of the boats stop midway into the trip and the vessels drift. This year alone it has happened more than seven times.

According to the boat operators, waste like nets, wires, sarees and other materials that can be seen floating in the water gets snagged in the engine rotors. This causes the engine to stall and with no propulsion the boat begins to drift along with the currents. “This is a very dangerous situation,” said an operator. Last week, a State Water Transport Department boat drifted for some minutes after its engine got stalled. Recently, on December 20, the mechanics had to work for four hours on the engine of a boat belonging to SWTD. The engine was filled with mud.

“In some cases divers have to be deployed to cut off the waste that has got tangled in the propeller of the boat. But sometimes the waste burn into the propeller. In such cases, we have to bring the propeller out of the water and remove the obstruction carefully before repairing it,” said Sujith M, planning superintendent, State Water Transport Department. He said, such an operation might take up to two hours. “So, that leads cancellation of four to five trips,” he added.

A boat which developed complaints being brought to mainland

About how the waste damages the propellers, Sujith said, “The engine is connected to the propeller with a coupling. When the nets or other wastes get entangled in the propeller, the engine gets overloaded and this causes the coupling to break. When the coupling breaks, the propellers stop and the boat comes to a stop. It begins to drift. It takes four to five minutes for another boat to come and tug it ashore.”

The stricken boats are not allowed to drift for long, assured Sujith. “The boats nearby are immediately deployed to tug it ashore,” he said. However, not everyone can remain calm under such circumstances. Tourists and passengers, who are not familiar with the situation, panic and things get out of hand. “Sometimes trips get cancelled because of this. And this messes up the carefully laid plans of many commuters, especially those have to reach their offices on time. All these delays and trip cancellation ultimately makes people question the reliability of the water transport system,” he said.

The situation is very bad. “One just have to glance at the water surface to spot waste floating in it. The situation becomes very bad during low tide. If we go to Mattanchery between the tides, the return journey becomes an arduous one because of low tide. The low water level forces the boat to meander through the waste accumulated on the lake bed. The water cooling system sucks in mud, the heating system gets clogged with waste and gets overheated. All this finally leads to engine failure,” said Sujith. The entire blame lies squarely on waste, he added.

Sujith assures the operators are always prepared for such emergencies. However, he blamed the passengers for not adhering to the rules and wear safety jackets. “They refuse saying it is too much fuss for a 10 minute trip,” he said. However, the commuters are not a happy lot. According to Manju Komath, Fort Vypeen People’s Collective, the boats used by the SWTD are old and require heavy maintenance frequently. “They are not fit for conducting ferry service.

The under currents in Vypeen-Island areas are very strong and these boats are not strong enough to fight them. The depth of the backwaters is around 14 metres here and if the poor condition of the boats leads to another accident the blame will solely rest on the authorities concerned,” he said.

Manju said, stalling engines and drifting boats have become a common thing on this route. “All these problems point towards the various issues that plague the boats and the government’s lackadaisical attitude in finding a solution for it,” he added. Commuters are risking their lives daily. “We have been asking the authorities concerned to use double engine boats for the ferry service. The officials should understand that the ferry service is a lifeline for the people, especially those who live on the islands,” he said.

In order to tackle the situation, the new ferry launched by the Kochi Corporation has double engines. The Ro Ro services too have double engines. “To deal with the problem we are buying nine catamarans( boats which have double hulls and double engines) from Praga Marines and Navgati. Once commissioned, we hope they will help us provide uninterrupted service,” said Sujith. The gigantic problem that the wastes, which have disposed in the backwaters and the sea, pose was laid bare when cyclone Ockhi stuck the coast. Ockhi dumped tonnes of waste along the coasts.

