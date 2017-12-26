KOCHI: A special adalath will be convened soon to resolve the pending applications with local bodies in connection with coastal zone management. The decision was announced the other day by K T Jaleel, Minister for Local Self Government. The Minister said that only local government secretary’s permission is required to build houses through the state’s relief fund in lands which were filled before 2008 and are not included in the already prepared land databank.

The Minister assured that houses that have temporary number will be provided with gas and electricity connections. He was inaugurating the Kadamakkudi Drinking Water Project and Inpatient block of Pizhala Primary Health centre, initiated by Goshree Island Development Authority. The authority was formed as local government’s share was not enough to develop the island areas. An amount of Rs 300 crore is used by the authority to bring various developments in the islands.

Jaleel said that although the Kadamakkudy Drinking Water Project was planned seven years ago, it became a reality only in 2017. There is no other alternative for drinking water for the residents in the area except the supply by Kerala Water Authority. “Hence we expect KWA to take up more responsibility. If they show any lack of interest, it will affect not just this project, but even many new projects,” he added. The Minister directed that all projects should be completed in a time-bound manner or else it will result in the huge loss.

All departments concerned should join hands together to avoid any delay in the implementation stage. He also said that the Government wanted all the Primary Health Centres and Social Welfare Department to function till late evening. Permission for this has been granted to all local bodies. The Minister also directed that local bodies should identify and appoint Doctors with social responsibility in the primary health centres.