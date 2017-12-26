KOCHI: Good food is the best medicine. This thought motivated Abdul Azeez, a Qatar-based businessman to start an organic farming outlet one-and-a-half years ago. It is called the Azeezia Farm Outlet and is located in Padivattom, Kochi. It provides organic vegetables, poultry, dairy and fish.Azeez said that two years ago when he came to Kerala, the idea struck him. “I had about 36 acres of land in at my native place of Thrissur and decided to start an integrated farm there. But I wanted the society to benefit from it and not just my family,” he said.

Organic farmers in Alappuzha and Wayanad are also making contributions to the outlet. So far, there are more than 400 regular customers. Azeez said that to bring organic farmers under one roof, he has sought the help of M G University Organic Farming Course Coordinator Dr K V Dayal. “I also provide pure milk as the products sold in markets comes with a lot of added fats,” he said. “Many customers like the milk we sell, saying that it is free from any contamination. That is because we never compromise on quality.”

A new restaurant, which serves only organic vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian food, was started a month ago near the Azeezia outlet. And the prices are affordable. “A vegetarian meal costs Rs 150, and if it is a fish curry meal, it costs about Rs 200,” Azeez said. Although he leads a settled life in Doha, he is frequently in touch with his venture and is trying to broaden it before he shifts back to Kerala.

An organic food festival is also being organised at Azeezia as part of popularising organic products and its benefits among the public. The festival, which began on December 23, will conclude on Thursday.

