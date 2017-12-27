KOCHI: Bringing all international brands in sanitary wares, bathroom, ceramics, surface decor, luxury decor and allied products under one umbrella, ABC Emporio is all set to open its new studio at Edappally Toll Junction. The studio which sprawls across an area spanning nearly forty thousand square metres will be inaugurated by M A Yousuff Ali, chairman and managing director, Lulu International Group, on Friday.

The Studio, which is equipped to provide a virtual reality of the international brands, will offer a product portfolio of more than 100 international brands.



“ABC Emporio itself is a visual treat with its ceramic exhibits, attention to details, luxury and virtual reality experience. The showroom catalogues ceramic industry in all its vastness as a growing global enterprise,” said Muhammed Madani, managing director, ABC Group.

According to him, ABC Emporio is giving special emphasis to supplement and catalyse the growth of the architecture industry by providing international sanitary and decor solutions under one roof. “We are exclusive dealers of many coveted brands. We are bringing Armani, Gessi, Laufen and many other acclaimed international brands to the state for the first time. Most of the imports of the products are from Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain and Japan,” Madani said.

Expecting a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2020, ABC group is targeting a leap from the present Rs 460 crore to Rs 1,000 crore turnover by 2020.ABC Group has retail, wholesale, import and export divisions, distribution projects, full-fledged supply and logistics chain. Presently, its international operations extend in UAE, Oman, Qatar, Tanzania and Uganda.