KOCHI: The inquiry report conducted by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) into the incident of a passenger trespassing on to the track at Palarivattom station last week suggests issuing detailed guidelines to Kochi Metro Special Police (KMSP). The guidelines will be in tune with the existent practices in other Metros for screening the intoxicated passenger at the station entry and prohibiting their entry into the coach. The KMSP informed KMRL the staffer who frisked the passenger was deployed on a temporary basis and has been sent back. The report was submitted by the director (Projects) KMRL Thiruman Archunan to KMRL MD Mohammed Hanish on Tuesday.

It was on December 19, that a man in an inebriated state got down and ran through the tracks between Palarivattom and Changampuzha Park station, causing a service interruption for over 50 minutes. Emergency Trip Switch (ETS) operated from Palarivattom and Changampuzha Park stations and the train movement stopped for removing the passenger leading to delay in services. This resulted in cancelling 6 trips on both lines. As many as seven trips were delayed and the passengers were de-boarded from 4 trains. According to the police, the accused is Ali Akbar, 33, a native of Malappuram.

Two sections of Metro Act were violated: The passenger entered the system in an intoxicated condition violating Section 59 (a), (b) of Metro Railway Operations & Maintenance Act 2002 and he trespassed into the Right of Way of Metro Train in violation of Section 64 (2) of the act, according to the Report.



The passenger who was in an inebriated condition started taking selfies in the train and obstructed the doors at different stations. On the report of the Train Operator, under the instruction of the traffic controller, the station controller of Changampuzha Park along with security staff tried to deboard him from the train to which he resisted. Sensing he will be handed over to the police the said passenger deboarded at Palarivattom and went towards Changampuzha Park via walkway crossing the Track Access gate at Palarivattom station platform. Security staff after ensuring the shut down of power supply chased him through the track.