KOCHI: Around 350 contract workers engaged in cleaning activities at the Southern Naval Command launched an indefinite strike on Tuesday demanding implementation of revised minimum wages. Though a charter of demands was submitted to the authorities concerned in December 2016, requesting renewal of salary and allowances, the contractors and the Naval Command have refused to revise the wages, said Southern Naval Command Contract Workers Union general secretary C D Nandakumar.

“The Navy, as the principal employer, has the responsibility to ensure payment of minimum wages to the workers. But the Navy officers refused to exercise their authority,” he said.

Though the deputy chief labour commissioner (Central) had held several rounds of talks requesting to provide legitimate wage hike and allowances to the contract employees, the contractors and the Naval authorities refused to accept the demand forcing the workers to go on an indefinite strike, said Nandakumar.