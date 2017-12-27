KOCHI: Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, a part of Neuberg Diagnostics, which is South India’s largest reference diagnostic lab, inaugurated its first laboratory in Kochi, near Kaloor Junction on Wednesday. The lab was inaugurated by Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain in the presence of the president and secretary of IMA. The reference lab has IT enabled analytics, connected with the Neuberg Analytics Center in Bengaluru for seamless transfer of information including test results, quality assurance systems and data analytics.

Dr G S K Velu,chairman, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “Neuberg Diagnostics aims to bring cutting-edge diagnostic technologies ensuring access and affordability as its core drivers. With the new Neuberg Anand Reference Lab in Kochi, we will bring the latest diagnostic tests available locally. Every district and towns in Kerala will be connected through a network of collection centers or laboratories within 12 months. We will also have seamless integration with the Central Reference Laboratory in Bengaluru for faster turnaround time with high reliability, also ensuring close interactions with clinicians across Kerala. Apart from all specialised investigations, Neuberg Group focuses on new generation laboratory techniques like metabolomics, proteomics, genomics and digital pathology.”

According to Jain, it has been established that preventive care can help people avoid or minimize their healthcare spending. “For an effective preventive care, people need diagnostic lab facilities. Also, our hospitals and physicians need quality diagnostic services to better their medical interventions,” she said. Dr Sujay Prasad, medical director, Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory said, “Treatment of diseases is only as good as the diagnosis.”