KOCHI: The officers deputed by the Union Government, comprising Central Water Commission Beach Erosion Director R Thankamani and Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation Asst Advisor Sumit Priyadarshi, visited the coastal villages in the district devastated by the sea surge triggered by Cyclone Ockhi on Wednesday.

The team visited the fishing harbours at Munambam and Thoppumpady and the coastal villages of Kannammali, Chellanam and Vypeen, assessing the damage caused by the sea surge.

On Wednesday morning, the officers interacted with the heads of various departments at Nedumbassery. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla presented a report on the destruction caused by the cyclone which ravaged the coastal areas on November 30. A detailed report of the loss was submitted to the Central team.

The officers later proceeded to Thoppumpady harbour where they interacted with K V Thomas MP, K J Maxi MLA, leaders of various fishermen unions, representatives of boat owners and the fishermen who managed to escape the wrath of the cyclone at sea. The fishermen urged the officers to ensure an early warning mechanism to caution them in case of storm surge and cyclones.

At Vypeen, S Sharma MLA and other people’s representatives explained the destruction caused by the cyclone. The team also visited the coastal areas at Njarackal and Veliyathamparambu where the seawall was damaged due to the tidal waves. The villagers recounted their ordeal and urged the authorities concerned to rehabilitate families living in areas facing sea erosion and construct groynes to reduce the impact of tidal waves. The team also visited Edavanakad Aniyil village where several houses were damaged in the sea surge.

Fort Kochi sub-collector Inbasekhar, ADM M K Kabir, Disaster Management deputy collector Sheela Devi, assistant collector Isha Priya, Kochi tahsildar K V Ambrose, District Medical Officer Dr S Sreedevi, District Health Officer P N Srinivasan, Fisheries deputy director S Mahesh and other officers accompanied the Central team.