Former Transport Minister Thomas Chandy, who was caught in the eye of a storm over alleged encroachments, speaking to reporters on November 14, a day before his resignation from the LDF Government's Cabinet

The year 2017 will go down in the annals of Kerala’s political history as one when standards of propriety hit a new low. While the world went looking for new levels of excellence, the political leadership here brought the bar lower.

The Left, which till a year back, was crying hoarse about destruction to environment induced by the UDF, did a sudden U-turn, reset the ‘moral metre’ and declared a new set of standards for itself.

Allegations of encroachment and violations by a minister were dealt with disdain till it reverberated in the High Court. A streak of violations by a ruling front MLA, including setting up of an illegal water park atop sensitive hills, was met with deafening silence by the Left leadership.

The touch of sleaze came from another minister who exemplified sexual frustration and perversion of society. On the other side, media ethics faced tough questions over the levels to which certain outlets stooped for TRP. Here again, the political leadership stood exposed by its efforts to protect the minister.

Amid all this, the UDF wore a sheepish look and watched the scenes unfold amid intervals of protecting itself from the ‘solar shrapnel’.

The Congress stood dumbfounded as the 'solar' ghosts returned to haunt it – this time in the form of the Justice G Sivarajan Commission report, tabled with glee in the Assembly by Pinarayi Vijayan. Team Oommen Chandy slammed the report saying it was parroting Saritha’s letter. They alleged the commission crossed its limits (read terms of reference)! The letter had the carpet-bomb effect on Congress, demolishing the sparkling white exterior of many Congress leaders.

Chandy approached the High Court which banned the media from discussing contents of x letter. But the damage was done. Anyone able to read knew the contents by-heart.

The BJP had its share of embarrassment in the Medical College scandal. The factional war came to the fore when an internal probe report of the BJP was leaked to the media. The party ended up denying the report's very existence before the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau!