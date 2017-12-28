In a first, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gets summoned by Governor P Sathasivam in the backdrop of Kannur violence

Bigotry has always been a part of societal consciousness the world over. And when it rears its ugly head in the political sphere, communalism, casteism and religious intolerance are among its natural fallouts. Kerala proved to be no exception in 2017.

In a year when Kannur's killing fields returned to haunt the state’s socio-political psyche, Kerala bore the brunt of political bigotry. Political clashes between CPM and RSS seemed a daily routine.

From remote villages of Kannur, political violence moved to the state capital. Party offices and politicians' houses came under siege and the incidents prompted the Governor to summon the Chief Minister and seek an explanation – a first.

The violence also brought to the fore an intolerant Pinarayi, revealed by his now infamous ‘Get out’ barb to the media at a ‘peace’ talk venue.

Cut to the Jishnu Pranoy episode. The callousness shown by cops in dealing with Jishnu's mother Mahija drew flak. While cow slaughter and ‘Beef Ban’ rigmaroles managed to create negative ripples across the country, the overarching Hindutva brigade found itself at the receiving end in Kerala’s red bastion. Thankfully, the political leadership in Kerala did not dare spell out Malayalees’ meal menu.

The Left’s knee-jerk reaction to the eviction drive in Munnar exposed its Achilles’ heel. Razing down an illegally-erected cross at Pappathichola was ridiculously compared to the Babri Masjid demolition by some Left leaders.

In politics, the sleaze-talk fiasco highlighted unwanted media intrusion into a politicians’ personal life and the Thomas Chandy row stood witness to political thuggery.

The spectre of intolerance also targeted migrants. A notion took shape in the Malayali psyche which sought to paint all migrant labourers as criminals-in-waiting. With a couple of real-life mishaps to back the notion, a few socio-cultural leaders promoted societal biases with gusto.

That the state witnessed an alarming rise in attempts to muzzle voices of social dissent is concerning. At a time when dissenting voices become more fragile, how our politicos deal with such bigotry remains to be seen.