KOCHI: With the Kochi Corporation’s move to introduce an additional ferry service on the Fort Kochi - Vypeen route ahead of the New Year celebration at Fort Kochi receiving a lukewarm response from the public and private ferry owners alike, the civic body has approached the District Collector, who can use his discretionary power as District Magistrate to resolve the crisis. The Corporation’s move to approach the Collector came after the tender it invited for conducting a ferry service between Fort Kochi and Vypeen received no takers. “Though we invited tenders two times, no individual or agency has responded to it,” Mayor Soumini Jain told Express.

“We don’t have any option in this last moment. So we approached the District Collector. During the time of crisis, the Collector can use his discretionary power to attach the ferry service of private or public agencies. We have asked the Collector to adopt speedy measures to avoid the crisis,” she said.

Though the Corporation had promised to introduce an additional boat service by the end of December, it failed to attract the support of the government agency as they were not ready to provide an additional service in the route.

It was last month the Corporation suspended its two jhankar services as part of facilitating the construction of the mooring jetty for the Ro-Ro vessel at Fort Kochi. “Since Fort Kochi will be flooded with people to participate in the New Year celebration, a lot of visitors will use the ferry service. But the new passenger ferry service can carry a maximum of 150 passengers. This will force the public to wait for hours to reach Fort Kochi from Vypeen and vice versa. We hope the District Collector can use his discretionary power to resolve the crisis,” the Mayor said.

According to the passengers, Fort Queen, which is operated by the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation, is inadequate in the route owing to a large number of passengers. They also fear the situation will worsen if the boat develops any technical glitches as the passengers will be forced to depend on buses or another service.

However, when contacted, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said discussions with the ferry agencies have started. “We will also hold the meeting with government and private agencies to provide the ferry service on the Fort Kochi - Vypeen route. Since it is the need of the hour, proper steps will be taken without any delay,” he said.