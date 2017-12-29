KOCHI: This year Pappanhi will be consigned to flames at the Parade Ground. The District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla made the announcement on Friday. The decision has been taken as a major portion of land at Fort Kochi got eroded by the sea during cyclone Ockhi. The district collector said Pappanhi will be placed near the water tank opposite David Hall.

The aim was to ensure the celebrations took place without any accidents happening. The decision taken at a meeting presided over by the District Collector. The meeting, which was held at the Ernakulam Guest House, was attended by the police, revenue officers and carnival organising committee. With the stone walls and footpath near the beach damaged and chances of a sea attack in sight, it would be unwise to hold an event this massive on the beach.

In case of a disaster, the meeting evaluated, evacuation will be extremely difficult. A shift of location was thus agreed upon by all present. The Pappanhi will be placed with a double barricade built around it. Only people who are entrusted with setting the Pappanhi afire will be allowed to enter the first barricade.