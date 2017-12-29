KOCHI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will flag off Ekatm Yatra, a campaign for collection of metal pieces and soil for the installation of a 108-foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar on the banks of river Narmada, from Melpazhur Mana at Adi Sankara Nilayam, Veliyanad, in Ernakulam district at 8 am on Friday.

Adi Shankara Sandesa Vahini, a mobile exhibition on the life and philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya, will accompany the Ekatm Yatra. From Veliyanad, the yatra will traverse through Kalady, Udupi, Dharmasthala and Sringeri, aiming to create public awareness on the life of Adi Shankaracharya, the propounder of Advaita philosophy, before culminating at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh, where the renowned seer met his guru Govinda Bhagavatpada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Adi Shankara statue at Omkareshwar on January 22. Chouhan will also visit Sringeri Math at Kalady, where he will conduct pooja and collect metal pieces and soil for the statue. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister arrived at Nedumbassery Airport at 7.15 pm on Thursday to attend the function.

