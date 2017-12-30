KOCHI: In an era of unrest, where the clouds of a third world war is looming large, Advaita Vedanta offers a fountain of hope, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. While Lord Ram connected the north and southern part of Bharat, Sri Krishna linked Western parts of Bharat with the East. It was Adi Shankara who united the four parts of the country culturally, Chouhan told reporters at Kalady Sringeri Sharada Peetham here, where he collected metal pieces and soil for the installation of a 108-feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in his home state.

“Adi Shankara propounded the Advaita philosophy which says all the world is one family and all are equal. The ‘chetna’ or soul is the same for all living beings, including animals, plants and human beings. He popularised the teachings ‘Tatvamasi’ and ‘Aham Brahmasmi’. As the Chief Minister of an Indian state and a citizen of Bharat, I feel it is my duty to create awareness on Advaita philosophy, which is the only answer to all the problems bothering the world,” said Chouhan.

“We have followed the culture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam’, which means the world is one family. The ‘Advaita vedanta’ is the only philosophy that can bring peace and prosperity to the world. The Madhya Pradesh Government has taken up a mission to propagate this philosophy. The duty of a government should not be limited to building schools and providing essentials to the people. The government is trying to bring prosperity to the people through cultural integration,” he said.

Four ‘Ekatm Yatras’ will start from Amarkantak, Ujjain, Maheswar and Panchmatha and traverse through the length and breadth of Madhya Pradesh. The yatras will culminate at Omkareshwar on January 22, the Vasantha Panchami day, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Adi Shankaracharya statue on the auspicious occasion. It was at Omkareshwar Shankara met his guru Govinda Bhagavatpada in a cave and attained highest spiritual elevation.

A centre for Advaitha Vedanta studies will be established at Omkareshwar to spread the philosophy, said Chouhan. Sringeri Mutt administrator V R Gaurishankar, manager A Subramania Aiyer, Swami Paramatmanada, Swami Satswaroopananda and Krishnanada Saraswathi welcomed Chouhan. BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan and RSS pranta Sanghachalak P E B Menon were also present.