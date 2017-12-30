KOCHI: The elections to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly are just 11 months away and it seems Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeking a fourth consecutive term for himself and the BJP, launched his campaign from Kalady on Friday. Fighting 15-year incumbency and a resurgent Congress under Rahul Gandhi, the 58-year-old Kshatriya is relying on Adi Shankaracharya, the exponent of Advaita Vedanta, to win him the fourth term in the second largest state by area.

Equating the socialist idea of equality with Advaita Vedanta which teaches all creations are equal, Chouhan launched Ekatm Yatra, a campaign to take Advaita philosophy to the people, from Kalady, the birthplace of Adi Shankara.With the farming community up in arms against the decline in prices and the aftershocks of demonetisation spreading unrest among the masses, Chouhan realises he needs something more than welfare schemes to retain his vote base. By projecting Adi Shankara as a cultural icon and highlighting Omkareshwar, where Adi Shankara met his guru Govinda Bhagavatpada, as a spiritual destination, Chouhan hopes to inspire the BJP rank and file.

Earlier this year, Chouhan had said lessons based on the life of and contributions by Shankaracharya will be included in the educational curricula for schools.Over the next three weeks, he will visit all the districts in the state and collect soil from each village which will be used to prepare the foundation of the Shankara statue. Asked whether the statue will be unveiled before the elections, Chouhan told Express, “This has nothing to do with elections. This is a drive to create awareness on the greatness of Advaita.” However, he said the statue will be installed within a year.Chouhan was keen to highlight the Ekatm Yatra as an apolitical initiative. The function at Kaladu Sringeri Mutt looked like a spiritual congregation and no political leader, apart from BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan was present at the venue.