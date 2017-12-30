KOCHI: To avert untoward incidents, traffic snarl-ups and heavy rush ahead of New Year celebrations, the City Police have taken strict precautionary measures, according to the police officers. “The sleuths will conduct checks in every nook and cranny of the city from the morning of December 31 to book drink driving. Stringent action, including cancellation of driving licence, will be initiated against those found driving under the influence of alcohol,” said City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh.

Besides, those who organise DJ parties in hotels and public places should obtain prior permission from the police. “The organisers should ensure that the supply and use of liquor during the celebrations are strictly according to the provisions of the Abkari Act. They should not allow those possessing narcotic substances into the parties,” he added. To curb drug abuse, shadow police personnel and cops in mufti would be deployed. Last year, the police had imposed strict restrictions on DJ parties in the wake of reports of drug abuse.

A total of 2,500 police personnel have been deployed for bike patrolling, mobile patrolling, foot patrolling, picket and mufti duties. Police officers, including men and women on mufti, have been deployed in busy parks, shopping malls, textile shops, cinema theatres, railway stations, bus stations and metro stations and other crowded locations. “The patrol team would initiate action against those creating ruckus in public under the influence of alcohol at junctions and in streets,” the Commissioner added.

According to him, special teams have been constituted to book those involved in chain snatching and atrocities against women. Besides, directions have been issued to monitor the movement of history-sheeters within all police station limits and take them into preventive custody under the provisions of CrPC, if required.

Special squads will be deployed to prevent atrocities against women and children during Kochi Carnival, in which hundreds, including foreign nationals, take part in pageantry and other programmes, at Fort Kochi and nearby areas. “Rash driving and honking in the name of New Year celebrations which create problems to the public will face action. Besides, fireworks are not permitted in public places in Fort Kochi and premises in the name of the carnival,” the Commissioner said.

Special teams, including Pink Patrol squads, have been entrusted to ensure the safety of those visiting churches and other places of worship as part of New Year. Police officers requested women and children to visit churches by groups instead of going alone. For any assistance from the police, the public can contact control room by dialling 100.

