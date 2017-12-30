KOCHI: Barely hours after a major fire ravaged a shopping complex at the Electronics Street near Pallimukku, a blaze broke out within the city limits early on Friday completely gutting a furniture and handicrafts showroom at Palluruthy here. The loss resulting from the fire which reduced most of the items kept at the showroom to ashes has been put at `2 lakh. The buildings located nearby also suffered damage as a result. Short circuit is suspected to have triggered the inferno though officers said it is yet to be established.

The leaping flames, which raged through the showroom for a couple of hours, was finally doused by the fire fighting units from Mattanchery, Fort Kochi and ErnakulamClub Road fire stations. An adjacent shop too was partially destroyed in the fire.

“ The distress call came by around 1 am and the first unit rushed to the spot and began dousing the fire. The effort went on till 5 am before the fire could be put out. Four units of fire force from Fire and Rescue services from Mattanchery, Fort Kochi and Ernakulam Club road fire stations helped in the efforts,” said a Fire and Rescue officer.The shop owner was alerted by a nearby resident who noticed the fire.

The handicrafts showroom had been functioning here for some time now. The artifacts in the shop used to be showcased at various exhibitions.