KOCHI: Mirroring the growing popularity of homestays in Kerala, tourists from the state are opting to stay in similar facilities when they visit popular destinations in India and abroad. A survey that was carried out by Booking.com among 4,000 Indian travellers about their upcoming travel preferences in 2018 revealed this and many other interesting trends among travellers from Kerala.

A press release from Booking.com says that tourists from Kerala will prefer to travel with their families, spouses and group of friends in 2018.

In addition, 22 per cent of the tourists are open to travelling with their colleagues for a holiday next year. Several Malayalees will prefer to travel abroad in 2018 as they are increasingly finding it easy to research unexplored destinations online. Malayalees are keen on becoming more adventurous in their travel and visiting places that none of their friends have been to.Forty-six per cent of the travellers will prefer eco-friendly accommodation options and are open to exploring options that they have never used before. They will prefer to stay in non-hotel accommodations such as homestays, bed & breakfast establishments and tents in 2018.

Amazing views, a wide variety of food choices and quality of the local cuisine are some of the key factors that travellers from Kerala will take into consideration while planning their trips in 2018. Strong knowledge about local food, places to visit and wanting to make friends with the hosts are some of the factors that the travellers will consider while selecting homestays.

In terms of activities, beach holidays, road trips, shopping trips and theme parks are emerging trends for 2018. Learning a new skill, visiting a remote location and taking part in hands-on activities are some of the things that travellers would like to tick off their bucket list for 2018. Walking, hiking, yoga and cycling are some of the wellness activities that the tourists would like to indulge in.

“Indian travellers have become savvier and are spending on holidays that provide them with personalised experiences. We foresee this trend to continue in 2018 as well,” said Vikas Bhola, head of Indian subcontinent, Booking.com. “We will increasingly see travellers planning their trips based on unique accommodation options, activities that match their interests and places that they can tick off their bucket list. Freedom from the daily trappings of technology and indulging in wellness activities are other trends that will be gaining momentum in 2018,” he said.