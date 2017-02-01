15 hours  and counting

By Express News Service

KOCHI: He gives Christian and Muslim devotional songs a classical twist. Vazhamuttom B Chandrababu believes in the secular nature of music and the vocalist says his mission is to spread communal harmony through his music. He has penned and composed a volley of works, most of which were presented before an audience at a 15-hour long concert held in the city. “As a musician I felt I should do something to promote communal harmony.

My concert included compositions by Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar, Syama Sastri and Swathi Thirunal along with my own compositions,” he says.

The concert was held in five sections starting from 6 am with 15 accompanying artists taking their turns. A disciple of Neyyattinkara Vasudevan, Chandrababu says it was during his years as a music teacher he decided to pen and compose some secular keerthanas. “We had Ganesha sthuthis and Saraswathi sthutis only. So I composed songs like Rabbe Allahuve and Yesuvin Namam Madhuram in various ragas. I have composed over 60 keerthanas including a handful of varnas so far,” he says.

Chandrababu says he was undergoing a strict training regime for the last eight months for the concert. “Usually a three-hour concert will drain your energy out. Here you will have to sit in one position for 15 hours and sing. Along with your ability to sing it involves physical fitness as well. So the past few months I went for a special diet coupled with cardio and yoga. You need a lot of training to retain your energy level throughout the concert,” he says.

Last year Chandrababu conducted a 12-hour non-stop concert and the musician says he hopes to stretch the time limit by three hours in 2018. “My team members want me to hold an 18-hour concert next year. But it’s something that solely depends on god’s grace,” he adds.