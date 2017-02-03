‘Krrish 4’ to be shot in Kochi too: Hrithik Roshan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A thousand hearts were pounding with love and excitement. For, it was the first time the people who had gathered at Lulu Mall here were seeing Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood’s ‘Greek god’, in flesh and blood.

“I love you Kerala...thank you for being the wind behind my wings by giving me your love and support,” said the actor who shared his happiness about being in the ‘hub of Ayurveda’ for the first time. The actor was in the city to launch Rado’s latest Featherweight watch collection.

However, it was the next announcement that swept the crowd off their feet. “We are bringing my next movie here. Part of ‘Krrish 4’ will be shot in Kochi. This is how much I love this state,” the actor said.

Hrithik, who has been working with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in the past three instalments of the Krrish series, said the movie will go on the floors soon. Right now, however, he is very excited with the response ‘Kaabil’ has received.

“’Kaabil’ was a small film, it had a small heart... but it was filled with so much love from all over the world that it has become humongous and gigantic now,” he said.