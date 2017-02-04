Flash stir hits Udayamperoor IOC plant functioning

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The flash strike on Friday by a section of the employees of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) bottling plant at Udayamperoor severely affected the plant’s functioning.

Workers owing allegiance to the CITU and the INTUC went on strike alleging lapses in ensuring the safety of the workers. The unrest was triggered by the burn injuries suffered by Perumbalam native Akhilraj(28), a contract worker at the plant’s electrical section.

Even though the mishap occurred at 2am on Friday, there was considerable delay in shifting him to the hospital as there was no ambulance available.

Eventually he was shifted to a hospital at Tripunithura on a bike. Later, Akhilraj was shifted to the Medical Trust Hospital after doctors found his injuries were of a serious nature.