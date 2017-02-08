Telling tales from Cambodia

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI:Cambodia and its people have gone through some of the toughest periods in history. The wounds from the Khmer Rouge’s brutal regime under Pol Pot that led to the deaths of nearly a quarter of the nation’s seven million people during 1975-79, will remain forever.

When M P Joseph, a civil servant from Kerala, landed up in Cambodia as United Nations chief technical advisor in 2005, the south-east nation had just morphed from a war-torn Communist moth into a fascinating free market butterfly. Joseph, who served in Cambodia till 2012, has just completed his book ‘My Driver Tulong and Other Tall Tales From a Post Pol Pot Contemporary Cambodia’.

“I would like to call the book ‘a stretched travelogue’ as it narrates stories through the eyes of the author and the people of Cambodia I met over a period of seven years,” he says. “It’s partly fiction.”

Through mesmerizing characters who personify the ancient soul of Cambodia and epitomise s its modernising mind, the author conjures up a vision of contemporary Cambodia and its people. Their lives and loves, their joys and tribulations, their hopes and their anguish, and most of all, their innocence is captured in these inter-connected stories. The characters come alive to etch a never-before known Cambodia.

Joseph, who served as Ernakulam collector and later as Kerala chief labour commissioner, says the book brings out the fortitude of the Cambodian people, their pluck and courage in the face of adversities, their survival skills, as well as the country’s Indian past - both Hindu and Buddist- and its present Indo-Chinese zest are woven into the stories.

“India, along with Vietnam, were the first two countries to engage with Cambodia. We should have taken tremendous mileage of our deep cultural and religious commonalities,” Joseph says, pointing out the almost near-total Chinese influence of Cambodia’s economy now. “The country is flooded with Chinese goods, infrastructure is built by China and it is the biggest source of foreign direct investment,” he says.

The book written in the first-person singular format also brings out the author’s own account into the stories at several places. Surely, ‘My Driver and Other Tales....’ will be an amusing essay into the modern soul of the ancient land of Cambodia. Now populated by the GenNext, who cannot yet forget their chilling past, the book will be a journey into the heart of its people.