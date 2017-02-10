KOCHI: Cusat has invited applications from eligible candidates for admission to various academic programmes.

Admission will be based on entrance examinations. Candidates have to register online for admission to PG, UG and Engineering programmes before February 28. The fee has to be remitted online before March 8. Admission to MBA courses will be based on the score of C-MAT (AICTE), K-MAT (Kerala) or CAT (IIM). The last date for online registration for MTech and MBA programmes is April 21. Admit cards for online test can be downloaded until April 15. The admission test for PG programmes and BTech-lateral entry will be held on April 29.

Entrance tests for all BTech courses, five-year integrated MSc in Photonics, BBA LLB (Honours), five-year BCom LLB (Honours), MA Hindi, MA Economics, MCA-lateral entry, MSc Computer Science and dual degree programmes LLM(IP) PhD and LLM(IPR) PhD will be held on April 30.