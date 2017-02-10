National Trainers' summit at cusat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Society for Training and Development, in association with Jan Shikshan Sansthan and T4Trainer.com will organise a National Trainers' Summit on February 22 and 23 at CUSAT campus. The event will be inaugurated by Education Minister C Ravindranath.

The keynote speakers include J Letha, Smita Tharoor, Som Singh, and Anandakuttan B Unnithan from various enterprises. The summit will see the participation of around 500 trainers and 50 speakers across the country, according to the organisers. The standard registration fee is Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 for students. Registrations will be open till February 12.