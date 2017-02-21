Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: 13,648 illegal structures mushroom

Report says 13,648 illegal constructions for commercial purposes have taken place within the Kochi city limits.

Published: 21st February 2017 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2017 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cocking a snook at the building rules, an astounding 13,648 illegal constructions for commercial purposes have taken place within the city limits, it has emerged.

The startling revelation was made in the 2015-16 audit report by the Local Fund Audit Department which had been submitted on January 31. Corporation officials, though, could not be reached for their comment.

According to the report, though the Revenue Department’s tax revision register contained the data on the illegal constructions, the Corporation had done nothing to regularise the illegal constructions thereby incurring major loss of revenue.

“Though the government had directed the Corporation secretary, revenue officer and other officials concerned to provide details if any regarding the steps initiated for the regularisation of the illegal structures, no information was provided by the civic body. The Corporation’s continued dismissive attitude should be viewed pretty seriously,” the report said.

As per the data, the majority of unauthorised constructions -- 2,493 - was found in the Fort Kochi division. Edappally and Palluruthy were in the second and third position with 2,216 and 2,213 illegal constructions respectively. Vyttila division accounted for 1,925 illegal constructions, while head office division and Mattanchery division 2,082 and 1,812 respectively.

The least number of illegal constructions -- 794 -- was reported from Pachalam division.

The audit report also revealed that some 457 structures had come up on ‘Puramboke’ land with Fort Kochi and Palluruthy divisions bearing the brunt. The break-up was 344 for Fort Kochi and 113 for Palluruthy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
illegal constructions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp