Kochi: 13,648 illegal structures mushroom

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cocking a snook at the building rules, an astounding 13,648 illegal constructions for commercial purposes have taken place within the city limits, it has emerged.

The startling revelation was made in the 2015-16 audit report by the Local Fund Audit Department which had been submitted on January 31. Corporation officials, though, could not be reached for their comment.

According to the report, though the Revenue Department’s tax revision register contained the data on the illegal constructions, the Corporation had done nothing to regularise the illegal constructions thereby incurring major loss of revenue.

“Though the government had directed the Corporation secretary, revenue officer and other officials concerned to provide details if any regarding the steps initiated for the regularisation of the illegal structures, no information was provided by the civic body. The Corporation’s continued dismissive attitude should be viewed pretty seriously,” the report said.

As per the data, the majority of unauthorised constructions -- 2,493 - was found in the Fort Kochi division. Edappally and Palluruthy were in the second and third position with 2,216 and 2,213 illegal constructions respectively. Vyttila division accounted for 1,925 illegal constructions, while head office division and Mattanchery division 2,082 and 1,812 respectively.

The least number of illegal constructions -- 794 -- was reported from Pachalam division.

The audit report also revealed that some 457 structures had come up on ‘Puramboke’ land with Fort Kochi and Palluruthy divisions bearing the brunt. The break-up was 344 for Fort Kochi and 113 for Palluruthy.